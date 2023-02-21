There is a place, an oasis of sorts, tucked away in downtown Westerly. It is warm and wonderful, full of all sorts of people from all sorts of places. Before the sun comes up, we are there at the Buckley Pool, soaking away our aches and pains, exercising our creaky joints, and building up muscle mass. Most of us live our lives in some sort of chronic pain, but the pool has become our ally, and its occupants, our greatest cheerleaders.
What makes it a magical place, though, is not the healing it bestows upon our aging bodies. It’s the communion of souls that transcends reason. You see, the pool has right-wing conservatives and bleeding-heart liberals and absolutely everything in between. It has the rich and the poor, the elderly and the young, the fit and the flabby. And none of it matters one little bit. We all just get along, even when we find one another a little tedious. We mourn each other’s losses and celebrate each other’s triumphs.
If one looks up the mission statement of the Ocean Community YMCA, it states that it is “to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.” I think our local Y would make even Jesus proud. Instead of ripping people apart, we listen and care even when we disagree.
All of the morning crew at Buckley Pool are so grateful for the YMCA employees — lifeguards, desk folks, and other staff — who wake up well before dawn so that we can have our little slice of heaven right here in Rhode Island. You make our world a better place.
Heidi Fee
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.