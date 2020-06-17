“If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any,” said our Stable Genius on June 16. I think he may be on to something really big.
If we stop doing mammograms, Pap smears, colonoscopies, endoscopies, etc., we’d have no cancer. No glucose testing, no diabetes.
This is brilliant! Give Trump the Nobel Prize in medicine right now!
Joseph Light
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.