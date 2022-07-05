The Second Amendment says, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” We have too many mass shootings to count. No well-regulated militia ever claimed one of these mass shooters as a member. No shooter ever claimed to be a member of a well-regulated militia. Not ever was a mass shooter protecting the security of a free state while killing innocent people.
We have a basic problem with the way the NRA, Republicans and conservative members of the Supreme Court have twisted the Second Amendment. We have no well-regulated militias. We only have an absurd number of gun sales, many dead and wounded victims, broken families, and no place in society where we feel safe.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
