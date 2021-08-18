I appreciate that Linda Norton (“We need to work together for better vaccines,” Aug. 15) tried to strike a balance between those who encourage COVID vaccination for everyone and those who are hesitant or outright refuse to get vaccinated. That level of understanding is admirable but, unfortunately, misplaced. The bottom line in this discussion is that the continuing deadly rampage of this virus is almost entirely due to the refusal of some Americans to be vaccinated. Until many more Americans are vaccinated, the horror will continue.
Those who oppose COVID vaccination offer many reasons for their decision. Some may actually believe the reason they give; others are looking for a rationale. In either case, their decision cannot reasonably be defended. Ms. Norton presents several of these “reasons.” Let me address some of them.
She says that “we cannot be people who live in fear.” Yet one common theme in her letter is that the vaccines have been developed too quickly to know all the possible long-term effects. In other words, these people are living in fear of what might occur long-term, despite (1) the horror of what is occurring in the here and now and (2) the amazing safety record of the vaccines to date.
She indicates that vaccinated people can get and transmit COVID. No vaccine is 100% effective. The current vaccines are so extraordinarily effective that even breakthrough infections almost never cause serious disease or death, unlike COVID itself which is highly likely to cause these outcomes. She indicates that 99% of infected people survive COVID. With some 37 million known cases in the United States, even 1% is 370,000 deaths. The number is actually over 640,000 deaths in the U.S. and 4.4 million deaths worldwide. The worldwide death rate is actually around 20% which reflects, in part, the lack of vaccination in the world. Many of her 99% survivors are left with long-term COVID problems, like intense fatigue, cognitive and memory defects, heart disease and much else. To date these complications have not been reported in survivors of break-through infections.
She says “humans … do not have the time to know every bit of science.” That is why rational people listen to experts. She accuses me of “just [accepting] what the media throws out there.” What I accept is the analysis of experts like Dr. Fauci and many other infectious disease and public health experts who agree there is no scientific (as opposed to political) controversy over the vaccines. I listen to the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops when they say not only should everyone get the vaccine, but doing so is an act of charity and a duty to others (so much for abortion concerns). I listen to the British Islamic Medical Association, the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America, and the grand mufti of Saudi Arabia who say that receiving the vaccine is a “collective obligation.” I listen when the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of the United States says to follow the science for the benefit of the rest of the community. I listen to the wails of parents at the bedside of their dying child bemoaning their decision not to get vaccinated themselves.
Ms. Norton states that “[i]t is unfair to toss out accusations that anyone who is unvaccinated is basically responsible for the potential death of other human beings.” It is absolutely NOT unfair to toss out accusations that anyone who is unvaccinated is basically responsible for the potential death of other human beings. Because this is exactly what is happening.
Kenneth Robbins
Charlestown
