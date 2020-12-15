I read with great interest Philip Overton’s Letter to the Editor, “Shutting down your right to free speech in Westerly,” in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 12. The Westerly Town Council voted 6-1 on Dec. 7 to move forward with new rules to curtail the citizens’ right to free speech during the public comments portion of council meetings. In Dale Faulkner’s article in The Sun on Dec. 9, he outlined the details of the proposed changes, and it is in the best interest of every Westerly citizen to take the time to read and understand what the Town Council members are proposing to limit free speech of the citizens who voted for them.
As much as it saddens me to write this, I must say that this proposal comes as no surprise. In my own Letter to the Editor on Oct. 9, 2019, I wrote of the childish and embarrassing behavior displayed by council members during a discussion regarding the Harbor Management Plan. At a subsequent meeting when the final vote was to be held, the citizens, who voiced concern about the mooring regulations in the Breakwater West portion of Napatree, were met with condescending comments by council members. Especially disturbing were comments made by Councilor Caswell Cooke, who took our comments personally (which were never intended) and chastised us as if we were children. Their behavior that evening confirmed my belief that the council members of Westerly are incapable of handling any criticism. With Monday’s council vote of 6-1 to move forward with changes to the rules of procedure regarding public comments, it supports my belief even more.
Mr. Overton’s letter serves as a wakeup call to all Westerly citizens to understand what the council members, WHO YOU VOTED FOR, are attempting to do to restrict your rights. I fear that these government officials are counting on its citizens to remain “sheep” so that they can enact rules that will limit concerns and criticism during public meetings and make their jobs easier.
Time limits are among the proposals made which seem fair as long as every citizen regardless of where they live abide by the same rules. Councilor Cooke proposes that nonresidents be allowed less time than Westerly residents. Although Pawcatuck residents do not have voting rights in Westerly, the interests in both towns are very much intermingled! Wake up Westerly and speak up against the proposed rules of procedure and allow open and equal comments during the council’s workshop meetings and public hearings.
Annette L. Headley
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.