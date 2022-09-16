As a Dunn’s Corners resident I have followed the public discussion around the proposed Winnipaug Golf Course mega-expansion with great interest. The letters in support paint a rosy picture with no traffic jams on Shore Road, no 24/7 drone of HVAC polluting the adjacent neighborhoods, no all-night floodlights, and no mention of how the profit motives of a small private group are upending an established neighborhood. Oh, and somehow a multi-year resort construction project is merely an “accessory.”
The Dunn’s Corners neighborhood already hosts a five-lane speedway catering to tourists over residents’ safety and well-being. Now we are being told that a resort development is just another lemonade stand. Maybe the applicant’s legal team gets what they want, and town officials certainly seem to be rooting for them, but spare us the cheerleading. We actually live here and know a stinking fish when we smell one.
Peter Brunelli
Westerly
