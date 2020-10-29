Most people do not fully appreciate how lop-sided the Rhode Island General Assembly is. The Republicans have not won control of the Rhode Island state Senate since 1956, over 60 years ago. It is even longer for Republicans in the Rhode Island House of Representatives — more than 80 years. To further complicate things, only five state senators out of 38 are Republicans. Fewer than 10 out of 75 House members are Republicans. Those Republicans represent their constituencies against very heavy Democratic control.
Rhode Island Democrats have much to answer for. Rhode Island’s General Assembly has allowed Gov.Gina Raimondo to be unchallenged in these times. It is important to take note the U.S. House of Representatives, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and controlled by Democrats, has been conducting their business, despite hundreds of more members than in our own Rhode Island General Assembly!
We are on the likely cusp of seeing an unusual historical event. That event is a sitting Rhode Island House Speaker, Nicholas Mattiello, losing his state representative seat. The shuffle that will ensue will be interesting. My own state representative, Brian Patrick Kennedy, is speaker pro tempore. We will see, if he is re-elected, where he ends up in that scenario. Voters should give a look at his Republican challenger, Donald Kohlman, for their vote. Rep. Kennedy has served as a state representative since 1989, and is the first in his chamber for length of service. Voters should reflect on his association with the leadership of Speaker Mattiello. Rep. Justin Price, incumbent state representative, Marine Corps veteran and a carpenter, is opposed by Megan Cotter, a Democrat.
Rep. Blake Filippi, the Republican House Minority Leader, deserves re-election and has shown leadership qualities.
On the Rhode Island state Senate side, Republican Minority Leader Dennis Algiere has decades of experience. My own state senator, Elaine J. Morgan, is opposed by Jennifer Douglas, a very left wing Democrat who has been known for her interesting Facebook posts. In addition, she is politically aligned with state Sen. Gayle Golden, a left wing Democrat from Providence. Senator Golden has been helping Ms. Douglas with her campaign. Interestingly, Sen. Golden will be challenging Dominick Ruggerio, for his position as state senate president. Undoubtedly, a political payback to Sen. Golden for her support. Sen. Morgan cares about people and ideas. She can stand alone if she feels it is necessary. It is best to remember, legislation can be excellent but flawed, and cause one to vote against it. In addition, Sen. Morgan is a “people person” and despite what her opponents try to portray, has had foster children in the past, and knows families are important!
I ask voters to consider Republican candidates, including myself, for the Hopkinton Town Council. For last-minute questions I can be contacted at 401-326-5162 or scottbillhirst@gmail.com.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council and chairman of the Republican Town Committee.
