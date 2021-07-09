How come my teeth hurt? Because the dentist’s office is closed. It’s Sunday ... maybe they’ll feel better by Monday.
You come down with the flu on Saturday and your doctor’s prescription just expired. The electric windows in your car go up, but refuse to go down. The toilet overflows, the washer conks out and some critter outside is digging to get inside the house.
Why why why? I dread Saturday and Sunday.
The one good thing that comes out of this is that Saturdays and Sundays are the days I can go to Mass and anticipate a glorious outcome on the “Life Disasters.”
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
