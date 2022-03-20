In his 11 March letter, former Westerly Town Councilor Jean Gagnier raised interesting questions about the Potter Hill dam and the Town Council flirting with dam ownership. I took his advice and visited the website www.damsafety.org, hosted by the Association of State Dam Safety Officials. The website details dam ownership responsibilities and liabilities.
If the town would take ownership of the dam for whatever reason, it would own the responsibilities, liabilities and costs that come with it. There is no practical reason for the town to seek dam ownership. There may be a political reason, but not a practical reason. Most Westerly taxpayers gain nothing. A few taxpayers get to keep a private pond at town expense.
After all the time and money spent to study removing the dam, the council comes to this. Something smells funny and it is not the Pawcatuck River bottom. Is the Town Council considering burdening Westerly taxpayers with maintenance and responsibility for this dam to benefit a private recreation area?
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
