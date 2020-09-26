Heather Somers has done more for our town in her time in the Senate than I can remember in years. All I have seen from the opposition has been mischaracterizations of her record, and it is not only shameful it is exactly what we as citizens are tired of. Somers is everywhere and I have known her to visit those who are sick, bring food when a loved one is in the hospital and take the time to help individuals with the most personal and serious issues that do not make the paper or headlines. Whether it be helping a parent with DCF, a domestic violence situation, helping to find a bed for a person suffering from mental illness — these are all the things our senator does daily
that truly go unrecognized.
As an older adult, I applaud the senator’s work advocating for the elderly and most vulnerable populations and I urge all to support this tireless voice of the people and return Somers to Hartford.
Natalie Lucy
Pawcatuck
