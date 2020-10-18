Heather Somers’ voting record does not fully support women. She has voted against paid family leave, against a gradual minimum wage increase, and more recently against a bill that would provide free feminine hygiene products in all middle and high school bathrooms. The bill, championed by young women in our state, drew dozens of them to the Capitol to testify in support. The bill would simply provide feminine hygiene products in more accessible locations rather than being kept concentrated at the nurse’s office. This allows young women access to products in between their classes and on breaks, allowing for more time in class rather than at the nurse’s office. Somers punted her no vote off on the State Department of Education to take care of rather than vote in support of young women and their bodies.
We need a state senator who will always stand with women, not just when it is politically advantageous, but 100% of the time because it is the right thing to do. Bob Statchen is that leader for us. He will listen to the voices of all the women in the 18th District and across the state.
Sara Baker
Mystic
