The Trans Day of Joy held last Saturday in Wakefield featured speakers from throughout the state who spoke in support of transgender and all LGBTQ+ persons. The event was put together by LGBTQ Action RI with the collaboration of a multitude of national and local organizations including the Contemporary Theater (where it was held), the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County, Thundermist Health Center, the Womxn Project, Planned Parenthood and many more.
I was not there as a reporter or journalist, but this is some of what I heard from the speakers:
Trans youth belong; there is so much love in this space; love, hope and joy is the thing that gets us through time and time again; be a positive force in someone’s life; believe, accept, and guide them; don’t assume you know anything about a person until you have a conversation with them; don’t let anyone squeeze you into their mold; I SEE YOU! Do you see me?; trans adults were once trans youth; gender identity begins at four years; everyone is somebody’s child; Love all.
I was left thinking about these issues:
1. Access to health care is especially important to a transgender person due to the medications that they may be taking. Health care may not feel safe if you don’t trust your provider to be supportive.
2. There is a high percentage of homeless transgendered persons, particularly youth, and this puts them at great risk of a violent interaction.
And in closing, some actions:
1. Support schools that are affirming LGBTQ+ youth.
2. Listen to each other.
3. Talk to your neighbors, tell them how you feel about this issue.
4. Know your representatives and hold them accountable — in your school committees, town governments, state government and beyond.
5. Vote, vote, vote!
Elizabeth Donovan
Narragansett
The writer is the president of the board of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County, UUCSC, and the grandmother of seven.
