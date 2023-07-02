As I sit in my recliner alone in my den, I reminisce about the past 90 years. We are known as the “Greatest Generation.” True? Recalling the long-enduring World War II, Korea, Vietnam and succeeding conflicts that occurred, yes, there were the times of separations, loss, sadness, hardships at home, waiting, praying for our loved ones to return home from all they endured, to be safe again in our embraces. So many were never seen again, but they were never forgotten. We struggled without them, caring for our younger children and lives, some of you as widows.
Our generation is getting fewer here every day till all will be gone. Our children (mostly in their 60s) will dominate and are now taking our place as parents, grandparents, and some as great-grandparents. Our world is constantly changing in technology and in so many other ways (like marriages, for better or worse, to be experienced). As a lifelong Christian, I ponder will our USA become a pagan nation? Will God our creator and savior become forgotten? Will killing our fellow human beings of our homeland become so frequent and common? Will the new generation tolerate or curb these crimes and sins against God? Only you will know! As for us, adieu! It’s been joyous mixed with sadness. We wait and continue praying to meet again in paradise.
PS: After living 25 years in Massachusetts, 20 years in Connecticut, 17 years in New York, and 28 years (so far) in Rhode Island, we saved the best for last to retire. Remember why you are celebrating this July 4th — veterans and the freedoms we enjoy.
Lorraine Seeley
Westerly
The writer is a life member of the Westerly VFW Auxiliary and the wife of a U.S. Navy aviation veteran of Korea.
