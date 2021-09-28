It’s hard to believe 20 years have passed since that fateful day of Sept. 11, 2001. (It feels much more recent.) We will never forget our loved ones and friends we lost, all our heroes, religious clergies that day and following, plus military campaigns who assembled to save lives, even sacrificing their own selves to do so. Then, there was a multitude of innocents flying in planes in major fear, never to see their loved ones again, as “devils from hell” took total control of them toward their destruction. Many more innocents screamed in the towers of New York and outside, and also at the Pentagon as to the terrors that were happening, which many could not escape (some jumped to their deaths from the towers!).
Who named this day? “Patriots Day” should be “Angels Day!” Those who responded, those who took care of insured, those who died, those who took souls away to a better place!
Deaths, injuries and destruction was insurmountable, which took much time for crews to correct to a degree but never to normalcy. The events of Sept. 11, 2001, gave us many lessons and changed our way of life. We showed the world that we would not be defeated. We became more guarded (of our enemies) and united as a country in our communities, more patriotic (showing flags, for one), having feelings of love toward our fellow Americans regardless of color or origin (have you forgotten this, folks?). Other than the bombing by Japan’s zeros on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 (which I remember at age 8), this tragedy was the most traumatic day in our nation under God never to forget! Please pray that something so terrible and frightening never happens again!
Lorraine Seeley
Westerly
