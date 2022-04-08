(Backdate: April 1, 2022)
In this letter I’ll not be covering my recent efforts to recruit people to run for Town Council in Hopkinton, nor will I opine on how much of the Charlestown budget works like a parking garage. I neither live nor work in either town.
I will bring you, dear readers, up-to-date on our ongoing efforts to stem the influx of immigration from Connecticut to Rhode Island by constructing a border wall directly on the state border. You may recall that Gov. Raimondo was unclear on the utility of the proposal and has since referred us to Gov. McKee, who has been steadfast in implementing Gov. Raimondo’s vision until it suits his purpose to do otherwise. Notwithstanding this emphatic but non-commital expression, the design for the development of the wall hasn’t proceeded. In lieu of all this, we have attempted to get the support, or acquiescence, of Gov. Lamont, and regret to say that we are no longer welcome at the State House in Hartford.
You may recall that the impetus for the border wall was the temporal confusion of those who live in Mystic. These poor souls are unclear if they actually live in Stonington or Groton because, after all, Mystic is a concept and not a place, and thus, feeling a total lack of a sense of belonging, have been searching for such in the more solid, granite-based locales of Westerly. Cars from Connecticut are frequently seen scouting a new home in places as distant as Dunn’s Corners (though further alienation was felt there, as some used an apostrophe in Dunn’s and many did not, preferring Dunns).
In our daily lives there are many similar sources of confusion. Just this morning members of my household spent the better part of 15 minutes trying to get coffee grounds to go down the drain in the sink. First, we rinsed out the coffee pot. This got most of the grounds, but some remained in the basin. From there it mattered not if we used the faucet, the extensible hose, or put water in the now-empty pot and attempted to gently wash the last few stray grounds down the drain. In a world of so much activity with so little apparent intent and purpose we were marveled by the intent and purpose of the last coffee ground.
Not to be outdone, Assistant Harbor Master Kimberlie Raynor-Russell will likely take a dim view of the proposed border wall, as it will have to go directly down the center of the Pawcatuck River. This will interfere with boaters’ shared enjoyment of the river, she would likely opine if we asked her, and, because boaters are not that smart (not clear if she has this opinion), due to maritime rules the boaters from Connecticut would only be able to go out to sea on the right-hand side of the wall and those from Rhode Island would only be able to come in. If we asked him, Dave Hammond from the EDC in Stonington might say this amounts to Rhode Island taking boats from Connecticut. If we asked him, Jim Torres from the EDC in Westerly might say I should leave him out of this silliness.
And so, I remind you that you can contact me at anytime on issues related to Hopkinton, Ashaway, Chariho or “Mystic” by writing to ed.febeets@gmail.com.
Doug Bill Brockway
Westerly
