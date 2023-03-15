I want to cover two things in this letter. First, a response to the letter of Kristen P. Chambers from Monday, the day I am composing this letter, titled “Colasante needs to spend less time in the past.” As a local politician very interested in the past who in previous times was Hopkinton Historical Association president, I am very interested in the political past. We need to live in the present and plan for the future, but history teaches us many things. Mike Colasante is a strong-willed individual, like him or not, and he was elected to the Richmond Town Council in a competitive election.
Colasante clearly is a go-getter! Ms. Chambers decided to take a “political shot” at President Reagan. I actually kissed his daughter, Maureen, on the cheek in Washington, D.C., in the Eighties while there for a Northeast Republican Leadership Conference.
I believe the town councils and School Committee members need to work together in a three-town forum taking note of open meetings law requirements. This was discussed at our last meeting of the Hopkinton Town Council. Sharon Davis, the Democrat on our Hopkinton Town Council, likes the idea. Ms. Chambers is an active member of the Richmond Democratic Town Committee, along with another person who would be a member of the Chariho School Committee, Jessica Purcell. I ask you this question, Ms. Chambers: Is your town committee going to endorse the proposed Chariho budget? In regard to the proposed school budget, what do you say to your residents on the idea of an outside management study of the school district, dealing effectively with fixed costs in the school district, and the direct impact on property taxes on your citizens? In addition, how does general government fit in taxation-wise in running your town in your opinion? Lastly, non-budget-wise do Richmond Democrats believe in free exchange of ideas in our public schools and elsewhere or only if a liberal, progressive, and Democratic opinion? Do they believe in silencing conservative opinions?
Are you going to sit back and criticize the Republicans in your town for the tax situation for your town committee’s silence on the school budget and its implications to both students and taxpayers as well as your town operations?
Secondly, on Sunday, I met with the nominating committee of the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee in Warwick. I was not endorsed by them, and they chose another person who is new. They bypassed me and the incumbent, David B. Talan. I will continue my campaign. John A. Holmes Jr., who chaired the state Central Committee in the 1980s when Rhode Island Republicans almost won control of the Rhode Island state Senate, endorsed me today and I asked him if I could have it. I am very proud of that endorsement. I am also endorsed by former member of the Hopkinton Town Council Philip Scalise, who is still involved in our town. My Republican credentials speak for themselves. The vote of the entire state Central Committee will be on Saturday, March 25. I am accepting endorsements for possible use in a flier. Please contact me directly with questions on this race and if you wish to attend March 25. I will be sending another letter in a week to The Westerly Sun.
Please remember the vote on the Chariho school budget is on Tuesday, April 4. Readers can contact me on Hopkinton affairs at 401-525-4131; or 401-585-5205; @Scott Bill Hirst; scottbillhirst@gmail.com; and town business only at scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.gov.
Lastly, South County Republicans have a breakfast on the third Saturday of every month. Advise if you are a Republican and interested in this. As a Town Council member, Hopkinton citizens can contact me regardless of affiliations.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is the vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
