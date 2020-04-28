I just received Westerly’s Annual Water Quality Report for Reporting Year 2019 in the mail. Because of the movement restrictions put in place by the Coronavirus 19 threat, I am sitting at home, bored out of my mind. So, I read the Water Quality Report very closely simply to kill some time.
|Substance (parts per trillion)
|Year
|Amount
|Low-High
|Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid (PFBS)
|2019
|2.96
|ND-2.20
|Perfluoroheptanoic Acid (PFHpA)
|2019
|2.99
|ND-2.70
|Perfluorononanoic Acid (PFNA)
|2019
|2.98
|ND-2.5
|Perfluorodecanoic Acid (PFDA)
|2019
|2.96
|ND-2.1
|Perfluorohexanesulfonic Acid (PFHxS)
|2019
|3.00
|2.5-2.6
The report raised some serious concerns for me. If I am reading the report correctly, Westerly’s water contains a number of unregulated contaminants that exceed the Government’s maximum amount levels. Below is a summary from the Water Quality Report. If this information is correct, the Westerly Town Council needs to answer several important questions:
1. Are these high levels of contaminants in the water dangerous to human health, both in the short term and through long term consumption?
2. What is causing these contaminants to exceed the highest acceptable range?
3. What can the Town of Westerly and individual citizens do to help reduce the levels of these contaminants?
Quality drinking water is important to maintain good health. In the past, Westerly always has been known for its quality drinking water. All of us need to take steps to reduce the levels of these contaminants to the acceptable range.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
The writer is a former Westerly town councilor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.