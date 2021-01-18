In regards to David West’s letter to the editor, “Wondering what the right is angry about,” Mr. West, I’m here to help. Nineteen minutes after Mr. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President, the Washington Post declared that the impeachment was on. The media and Democratic politicians grabbed ahold of a demonstrably false narrative that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to steal the election and ran with it. It was a lie then and it is a lie now after 4 years and $32 million wasted. And you wonder why the right is angry?
You disparage the right as angry white men and brainwashed white women. That ignores the fact that Trump received historic levels of support from the black community not seen since 1960 and record-breaking Latino support. I can also assure you that no one influences my vote or that of any other woman I know, liberal or conservative.
The right has zero problem with immigration. The U.S. takes in over 1 million legal immigrants per year, more than any other nation. It’s illegal immigration the right takes issue with, as it is breaking the law and contributes to many societal ills such as drug importation and child trafficking among other things. Additionally, the canard of stolen land is weak. Native tribes fought over hunting lands, Europeans fought over empires. It was the era of exploration and expansion. How Native tribes were treated more recently is more concerning.
In answer to your attack on self-reliance, the function of a democracy, our democracy, is not to distribute wealth, but to provide opportunity. Yes, providing for one’s self and one’s family is laudable, to be admired, and promoted.
So you’re a big tent guy. Are abortion foes welcome in that tent? I think not. It seems to me that opponents on the left and right can be similarly close-minded but it must be said that liberals own the cancel culture. If you don’t tow the line with the left, and that is the Democratic Party of today, you have no right to a social media presence, a job, even a lawyer I’m now reading. Is there any more childish behavior than that?
Pam Salimeno
Westerly
