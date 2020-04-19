In response to the letter “Follow shopping rules so we can all stay safe,” I consider myself a person who follows rules. However people need to not judge others and the choices they make. In regards to shopping, my husband and I usually shop together because we are shopping for four households, two elderly mothers and a non-driving adult as well as ourselves. It is impossible for one person to do all the shopping due to the fact that there are purchase limits, and as much as I’d like to pay separate (and I do), I do not like to be questioned by anyone who may assume I am trying to beat the system.
My only other choice would be to make multiple trips, which is also frowned upon. Everyone has their own issues in dealing with this life-changing pandemic that was thrown at us. Let’s try and remember to be kind and not to judge others. If we all do our best, hopefully our lives will return to normal sooner rather than later.
Cindy Gaccione
Westerly
No one implied that people shopping in pairs are trying to "beat the system." My point is that people shopping in pairs have the potential of both getting infected by being out unnecessarily. Most people shopping in pairs do not have the unusual needs that your family situation has, so my suggestion was for all those folks who team up to buy just a loaf of bread and a can of dog food. No harm intended. Sorry if you felt like you were being judged. Looking forward to coffee again at Saint Claire's. Keep the faith!
