Mushrooms can appear, almost fully formed, as though by magic, where no hint of a mushroom existed the night before. Foragers know this phenomenon. The Potawatomi, Native Americans, have a word to describe it: puhpowee. According to Robin Wall Kimmerer’s “Braiding Sweetgrass,” puhpowee’s translation is: “The force which causes mushrooms to push up from the earth overnight.” She observes that the makers of this word understood a world full of unseen energies, including the life force of mushrooms. No English equivalent exists, for no comparable world view exists among English speakers.
The Chinese words “qi” (life force) and “feng shui” (natural “laws” believed to explain the flow of energy in relation to land formations and spatial orientation, have no English correlates either, and for the same reason.
This is the wonder of language: one word can open up a universe of thought and provide keen insights into another culture.
Now consider the F-word, otherwise known as the F-bomb, one word that has pushed its way into daily speech and into much contemporary writing.
What does this word convey? Basically nothing. At best it serves as an exclamation mark, an underline. Okay, it’s also used by speakers as a tribal identifier: “I am trendy, part of today’s ‘with it’ culture. But what does that association convey? Again, a big fat nothing. Maybe, worse than nothing. Doesn’t using words with no content, no meaning, suggest a know-nothing speaker? Doesn’t a vernacular punctuated with F-words also point to a pointless culture?
And what about the useless space filler “you know,” which shows up everywhere on TV, PBS radio, in daily speech?
Let’s get real. Language is for expressing thoughts. If there’s nothing to express, as evidenced by the empty F-word and “you know,” wouldn’t it be more prudent to remain silent?
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
