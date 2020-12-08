I am extremely happy to hear that the Town Council will consider ways to streamline council meetings. As the new council president, Sharon Ahern, suggests in Dale Faulkner’s coverage, the matters before the council must be examined accurately and completely and all citizens who wish to be heard should have a voice, but these two aims must work in concert, not in conflict.
Its very hard for the average citizen to be up-to-date on all that has passed on a given matter — there are too many hearings, working sessions, motions filed for us all to know all (though we have got a few know-it-alls running around …). For this reason, councils give individuals reasonable leeway if they are repeating what is already known or working on incorrect assumptions. But, especially on the challenging issues that are not clear-cut, issues that demand decisions that span viewpoints, require compromise, and make no one fully happy, the council needs time to discuss, deliberate and decide.
After the third or fourth time a point is made from the podium the knowledge base of the council is not improving but the time and energy for doing the town’s business is being damaged. From my own experience on the Zoning Board of Review hearing from multiple abutters about different aspects of a case is helpful. When a stream of people testify to the same thing about a case it is not unless it’s in the form of a submitted petition that carries the weight of shared input.
A key proposal is to keep the discussion on the matter at hand. For instance, when considering beach access, if, at the podium, a speaker brings up school budgets, the council president should give citizens some leeway but should dampen engagement by council members. Distractions of this sort eat up the time, attention, and energy needed for the council to do its job. I hear that in other towns, not in the idyllic town of Westerly, charlatans use such tactics when they know they are losing an argument. It should not be encouraged.
Lastly, Councilman McCuin’s request that staff work, or submitted docs from citizens or their attorneys, be available by a date certain sufficiently before a council meeting is near-crucial. Especially on those complex issues that we all want the council to do its best on, providing analyses or written viewpoints at a meeting or even just days before all but ensures that the council cannot properly understand and use the contents. The council should not close discussion when material input comes in on short notice and should defer final votes on such matters to future meetings.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly Zoning Board of Review.
