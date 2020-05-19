Some ideas you might want to try in this age of the coronavirus:
1. Listen to music. Get out those old 33s, 45s and 78s.
2. Listen to Andrew Rieu and some of the songs which will probably put tears in one’s eyes. Songs like “My Way,” “I Will Follow Him,” “You Raise Me Up,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and many more.
3. Buy an item that you need that has to be assembled. Why? Some instructions are not the best. I purchased a wheel and the instructions are printed on the outside of the box. No paper. I usually save the instructions. Now I have to save the box.
A senior V.P. of this large company, sitting at this desk making way too much money, came up with the idea of printing the instructions on the box. The idea was not new to him. He had to wait until it was time to reorder boxes and instructions. He saved the company “money.” That was his job. He also was thinking about all the other products where he could do the same — save save save the company money.
What happens when I have to purchase another item? Buy it and do the work or pay the $15 fee for buying the item assembled? What will I do with all the boxes I have to save? I am still trying to clean out the basement. What if I have to buy another product that has to be put together? Save my receipt and after it is assembled return both box and product back to the store? I am using my brain and it’s not costing me money.
Edward Liguori
Westerly
