I am a retired Westerly public school teacher, sequestered with much time on my hands and with time to think. My thoughts have turned to children returning to school, and I would like to offer the following suggestions and rationale. Have just two groups return initially: first, those children who were not successful in learning online, and second, special education students. Begin the return of both groups in spring/summer, as soon as it is safe.
My guess is that the first group, students who began “stay-at-home” without wifi, have lost out. Having these students return sooner would provide them with the instruction that would allow them to catch up with the other students who do have access to wifi. The second group of students, those with special needs, are provided by the schools with a number of highly trained teachers. I would guess few parents of these children would agree that they care able to provide all these educational specialties, whether or not they themselves were working from home.
Besides providing these two groups of students with the specialized instruction they need, an additional advantage of this plan would be to help those parents who have lost their jobs be able to get back to work, since their child care problems would be lessened.
The educational professionals may already be pondering much of what I offer. Certainly I leave the logistics of the proposal to the experts. It does seem like an overwhelming challenge to me.
Marguerite Long
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.