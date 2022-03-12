The Westerly Town Council’s efforts to abolish term limits offers the best reasons for keeping term limits. The rationalization offered by the Town Council in support of its plan to abolish term limits is as disingenuous as it is farcical. The rush to schedule the referendum in May to amend the Town Charter is a case in point. If the Town Council’s motives were forthright, they would have scheduled the referendum sometime after the end of June. By scheduling the referendum in May it gives the Town Council members an opportunity to run for re-election in November. After all, thanks to the town’s expensive solicitor and his discovery of the principle of foreseeability, the Town Council members may be able to run for re-election should their referendum pass.
During the council’s frequent and lengthy deliberations regarding the subject of term limits, one can only be struck by the hubris exhibited by certain council members. It is as if some members would marry their own reflection if it were permissible. Talk about drinking their own bathwater … The council’s entire term-limit charade may be summed up with one word: arrogance.
The failure of the council to offer sound arguments for the abolishment of term limits may hide the real reason why this council seeks to abolish term limits. During the council’s deliberations the subject of a mayoral form of government was mentioned several times. While the subject of a mayor was glossed over, the message was not lost on the council or their pricey town solicitor. A mayoral form of government for Westerly is not out of the realm of possibility. The City of Central Falls has a population 22,583 and occupies an area of 1.29 square miles. The Town of Westerly has a population of 23,359 and occupies 74.8 square miles. Central Falls has a mayoral form of government.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
