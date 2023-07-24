I think solar panels are bad, but if you choose to create electricity with them you should install them responsibly.
Solar panels are bad for the environment to even make. Mining the metals and minerals that go into solar panels are dangerous to habitats and takes a lot of energy and produces hazardous waste.
After 25 years or so, when the panels stop creating electricity, we need to get rid of them. Most of a solar panel cannot be recycled, which means they are being put in landfills and contaminating the earth. The few parts of solar panels that can be recycled are sometimes not recycled and usually only glass and sometimes the metal frame can be reused. Only a few groups recycle parts of solar panels because recycling them takes more money than the materials are worth.
If none of these reasons persuade you to not have solar panels then at least install them rationally. Don’t cut down tons of trees just to put in solar panels. Trees create oxygen while keeping carbon dioxide levels low, cooling the Earth, and being home to many animals. Don’t put them in super dirty or dusty spaces either because the dirt could get on the solar panels and diminish the light that is coming into the panels. Put them on tops of buildings or put them above parking lots where they are not in the way and get lots of light.
A lot of people see solar panels as a source of clean energy but when it comes to making and dispensing them, solar panels are not so great.
Tynan Cutting
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.