The Hopkinton Town Council on Monday will hold its regular town council meeting. Obviously the vote on the solar policy overhaul has the most public attention. The vote has been broken down in multiple parts. You cannot attend in person at the town hall. Recent meetings, only Councilor Mike Geary and myself are physically present in the council chamber. Only rarely has anyone come in person for a meeting or workshop in recent times, and that has been town staff.
To participate or view via Zoom or call in to the meeting, check the town website for details. To reach the entire town council use towncouncil@hopkintonri.org. To contact me personally, use scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org; or 401-326-5162. Remember the public hearing for the solar proposal has been closed. We do have a public forum aspect to our meetings during which the public can speak about topics they choose. To see meeting agenda check the town website.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
