Per the Hopkinton tax assessor’s letter dated March 30, the proposed solar energy legislation in the Rhode Island House of Representatives (HB6676):
Proposes that the land beneath the solar arrays cannot be reclassified, revalued, or reassessed due to the presence of renewable energy sources;
Would limit the town to taxing the land under the solar array at $3,000 per acre;
Would not allow the town to change any other value of the land;
Would require Hopkinton to retroactively refund approximately $446,592 to existing solar projects; and
Would treat solar investors differently from all other property owners and unfairly shift the tax burden off of the investors, who are already receiving tax credits for these properties, and onto the rest of the taxpayers.
The tax assessor also makes the point that if solar farms warrant special tax treatment in order to remain viable, the investors should be willing to provide income and expense information to accurately and fairly value the solar array properties. However, they have not been willing to share such information.
As I stated during one of our recent town budget meetings, the actual revenue collected from solar projects has fallen far short of its goals. Based on an updated solar project list, between Fiscal Year 2017 and Fiscal Year 2022, we will have collected a small percentage of the projected revenues that were provided as justification for the original projects.
The town has already suffered emotionally due to solar projects and for what? Now this proposed legislation would reduce our revenue even further. Paying for the refund of already collected taxes and preventing the town from increasing future solar land assessments and taxes would result in millions of dollars in lost revenues over 20 years and would require an increase in our property taxes. Clearly this was not the rosy picture presented to get these projects authorized.
In May 2021, the Hopkinton Town Council wrote a letter of opposition to similar bills — House Bill 5634 and Senate Bill 0832 — relating to taxation of renewable energy. I propose we edit that letter of opposition to greatly emphasize our horror at this second attempt to defund our town in favor of outside speculators and developers and send it again to the Rhode Island legislature. I also urge all Rhode Island towns that have approved solar projects to WAKE UP and also send letters of opposition to the reduction of their incomes!
Sharon Davis
Hopkinton
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
