I am talking about my Providence Journal and Westerly Sun delivery girl, Ms. Ann Marsh. She never ceases to amaze me. She proved it during the recent blizzard. She was unable to make it up my airport of a driveway because our snow plow man was a little late due to other commitments, but she called and apologized on Sunday afternoon. Quite a gal ... she never complains. She takes her responsibility seriously. Kudos to you, Ann Marsh!
Please compensate these hard-working human beings who work hard at this 7-day-a-week job. She gets it done! God bless her and the many others who do it!
Gloria S. Birchell
Westerly
