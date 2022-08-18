I wanted to thank Steven Slosberg for his beautifully told account of the four Quaker Civil War objectors (“For Quaker Civil War objectors, Perry’s persuasion was life-changing,” Aug 7). Slosberg highlights the contrast between then and now in many ways. Topographically, we are reminded of a time when the expanse from the Pawcatuck River to Granite Street was farmland owned by Charles Perry , great-great-grandfather of Harvey Perry — co-founder of Westerly Land Trust, which saved from development the many beautiful tracts of wooded land we now enjoy.
Slosberg also demonstrates the contrast between then and now spiritually through the amazing story of four conscientious objectors. The four Quakers were offered the option to pay a fee instead but found it unacceptable to purchase the privilege of exemption from fighting, since their conscription fees would only enable someone else to go to war in their place. What followed was debate, discussion, a period of detention and finally, accommodation. We are reminded of a time when the examined life and living up to one’s principles was tantamount to a life well lived.
Jill DeGroff
Pawcatuck
