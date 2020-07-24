There are some out-of-town people that come here to our beautiful state and enjoy our coastline, with its beautiful beaches. They spend money here and they even pick up after themselves. Thank you. Come back to Rhode Island anytime.
Then there are the garbage pigs. Yes, absolute pigs that visit here. I have been disgusted to my core to see the garbage strewn around town everywhere, especially at our beautiful beaches.
Do these idiots think that their garbage is just going to magically disappear wherever they toss it? They must be eating stupid food for breakfast!
When these ungrateful garbage rats come to Westerly, they see how clean it is and then they don’t even think twice about leaving their damn garbage all over the place! These filthy ingrates are dumber than dirt. They are a bunch of absolute slobs! They are pathetic excuses for human beings.
Rhode Islanders are very proud of our beautiful state, with its beautiful shorelines and beaches. Sadly, every year, more and more of these beach pigs come here and trash our town, our beaches and our coastlines.
The beach businesses say that they depend on the tourist trade, but these ingrates are costing us more to clean up after them than the revenue that they are supposed to be generating here.
Rhode Islanders are fed up with these absolute slobs. You filthy rats should stay the heck out of our state! You are turning our beautiful state, coastlines, cities and towns into one big toilet! We want our clean beaches back!
We don’t need you slobs. We don’t want you here. Go away and don’t come back! See ya! Bye-e-e-e! And take your garbage with you.
Donna Parkinson
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.