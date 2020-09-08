Your slap on the wrist for an elected official using his office for political purposes (“Westerly cited with public records violation,” Sept. 1) was timely. They are elected to manage their part of government, not, as you point out, to use it as a partisan stepping-stone.
Jim Cotton
Westerly
(0) comments
