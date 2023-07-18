So, Robert Chiaradio Jr. has his knickers in a twist … again … SURPRISED, or not? There are some people who just have to be pissed off about something, anything, all of the time, and Mr. Chiaradio is one of those individuals. I suppose that we should be grateful that he has moved on from his crusade about genitals, specifically gay ones. But, attacking Town Council Vice President Kevin Lowther because Mr. Chiaradio was offended by Mr. Lowther’s singing, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” (aka, “The Black National Anthem”) as an invocation is asinine. Does Mr. Chiaradio fear a Black uprising in the town of Westerly?
That Mr. Chiaradio twisted Mr. Lowther’s intention isn’t unusual. Mr. Chiaradio is always looking to be offended! Actually, whenever Mr. Chiaradio starts pontificating, I personally want to break out in song, specifically, the song by Jean Knight who sings “Mr. Big Stuff, who do you think you are???” As much as I believe that in our lives there will come a time when we all stand in the need of prayer, I would never presume to tell anyone how to pray or who to pray to. That’s exactly what Robert Chiaradio is doing! Prayer doesn’t always have to take on a traditional form, and there are many different methods of prayer. Mr. Chiaradio, silence is a form of prayer.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
