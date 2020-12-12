Westerly citizens should be alarmed by a 6-to-1 vote by the Westerly Town Council on Dec. 7 to move forward with new Rules of Procedure that will seriously curtail Westerly citizens’ free speech rights. In these new Rules of Procedure, citizens will have their right to petition their government from the podium in the council chambers dramatically reduced and in many cases taken away. Let me explain. If you sign a petition or are part of a group of citizens that is aggrieved, you will not be allowed to address the council anymore. Only one petitioner in the group will be allowed to speak and for only 10 minutes. So if you have 25 people who want to address the council on a matter of great importance to them, 24 of those people will have their free speech rights taken away and will not be allowed to speak. The one citizen who is allowed to speak will only get 10 minutes. Not good. I want to hear from as many people as possible on an issue so I can get as much understanding of the issue as possible. In my experience in the past on the council, every citizen provides valuable insight and perspective on an issue.
The effect of the new Rules of Procedure is that they will effectively shut down any meanful petition that the Westerly people have with their town government. That is not how a representative republic is supposed to work. The podium is the people’s podium and the right of the people to use it is a sacred right in the United States of America. You can put time limits on the use of the podium but every single citizen has the right to use it. This new Town Council should respect this right.
Philip Overton
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly Town Council.
