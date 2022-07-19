Correct me if I am mistaken, but to the best of my knowledge, any and all public property must be sold at public auction.
How did this developer get in the position to purchase the former Bradford School? Did the town just make a deal? I do not remember seeing or hearing that the property was going up for auction.
Also, the town agreed to keep the property as recreational when it borrowed money. The town should be forced to adhere to that agreement. Lastly, the school is a historical landmark, which should not be turned into a neighborhood.
Tom Carter
Westerly
