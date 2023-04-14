Many are celebrating the fact that House Bill 5174 has passed in the Rhode Island House of Representatives. By clarifying the area to which the public is entitled access, this bill protects our constitutional right to the shoreline.
Now the bill moves on to the Senate. Yet, some are still hesitant to endorse it. Rep. Samuel Azzinaro, who did vote in favor of the bill, expressed concern about what kinds of activities individuals would engage in on the beach.
Many want access to the shoreline. Seniors would like to access the shoreline for well-being, exercise and fishing. For instance, there is my friend Tom, who fishes for sustenance and relaxation, and brings a chair along for his old bones. Unfortunately, Tom has been chased off the beach when he simply wants enough room for his chair and his fishing gear. Rep. Azzinaro has a long and respected history of being a champion of veterans. Many of these veterans also want to access the shoreline for fishing and their well-being. Families may want to spend time together on the shoreline. Personally, I have fond memories of beach outings with my family through the years. There is my young nephew who has long loved to fish. I think it kept him out of mischief as a youngster. Unfortunately, he was once chased off a public right of way by the dog of a property owner.
House Bill 5174 does not specify which activities can occur in the area where the public may go. It provides the public with the access to exercise their constitutional rights to the shore. The Rhode Island Constitution states that “The people shall continue to enjoy and freely exercise all the rights of fishery, and the privileges of the shore, to which they have been heretofore entitled under the charter and usages of this state, including but not limited to fishing from the shore, the gathering of seaweed, leaving the shore to swim in the sea and passage along the shore; and they shall be secure in their rights to the use and enjoyment of the natural resources of the state with due regard for the preservation of their values ....”
Additionally, the area has a long history of clambakes on the beach. According to the Providence Journal (August 12, 1912), “Long before Pleasant View showed anything more pretentious than clusters of tents on its beach front, Weekapaug was nearly as large a colony as it is at present. Even before its first summer house was built, it had a wide local reputation as a picnic rendezvous.”
Finally, House Bill 5174 does not permit lawlessness, which seemed to be Rep. Azzinaro’s concern. We will all have to work together to ensure that chaos on the beach does not follow passage of this bill. I hope this letter reassures Rep. Azzinaro.
Caroline Contrata
Westerly
