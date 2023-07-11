It was recently reported that a group of shoreline property owners with land on the barrier beach are suing the state in federal court in order to stop a new state law that redefines the property lines of the land along the oceanfront. Under the old state law an arbitrary property line was where a line of seaweed stopped along the sand in front of a land owner’s property on the barrier beach.
Under the new law that was enacted during this year’s session of the state legislature the property lines are now defined as 10 feet inward from the line of sea weed stopped along the sand in front of a land owner’s property on the barrier beach.
A few years ago a female country music artist recorded a hit song and it had a line in it that said, “You had better look before you leap.” And that is what the plaintiffs in this lawsuit had better do. Under the old law the line of seaweed, which is often under water, establishes the property lines. As more and more of the barrier beach erodes the line of seaweed will eventually be under water permanently. UHOOH! Guess what? I do not believe that in Rhode Island land owners with property abutting the shore have any riparian rights! That means the public right of way will be defined by whereever the high tide that comes in stops. Furthermore, as a native of Charlestown I can vividly remember Hurricane Carol in 1954. I couldn’t care less about what anyone else says, I was there! Fire Chief Howard Knudsen, Dick Larken, Ray Burdick and I watched the massive waves, taller than the telephone poles, break across the barrier beach, sweeping everything in their way aside. We were standing on Pasture Hill on the Charlestown Beach Road and ran like hell down the hill to one of the cars parked below on the beach road to escape. Chief Knudsen lost his private car in the flooded roadway. Let’s pray that it never happens again, but if we ever experience another catastrophic hurricane like Hurricane Carol in 1954, no one will have to be thinking about property lines on the barrier beach. They’ll be worrying about if they have any property left.
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.