The recent dust-ups about school instruction, including Steve Sullivan’s letter to The Sun (“WPS teachers need to be more accountable,” Feb. 16) have prompted me to think about my own high school experiences.
I entered Chariho Junior-Senior High School in the fall of 1972 as a sheltered girl from a low-income household. I had never been inside a movie theater or a McDonald’s, seen live theater, or traveled outside of New England.
Although we were derided as “potato pickers,” Chariho was (and still is) a fine regional school that has provided many horizon-widening opportunities for students over the years. Here were some of mine:
In seventh grade, a field trip afforded me my first movie (and fast-food meal). The film was “Sounder” with Cicely Tyson, at the Park View Cinema in Cranston, which might as well have been Hollywood as far as I was concerned.
A few years later, I saw my first live theater at Trinity Rep. Because Chariho was considered a rural school, we were offered several trips to Trinity during my years there. I recall the farce “A Flea in Her Ear” and the incomparable Margo Skinner as Maggie the Cat in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”
In ninth grade, our Latin class took a field trip to New York City. This was truly eye-opening. We visited the medieval Cloisters, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art.
It was at the latter that we had the incredible fortune to see Picasso’s masterwork, “Guernica.” Staring at the contorted Cubist faces, I had no idea what the painting meant until either the museum guide or our Latin teacher, Edgar Brouillard, explained that Picasso was depicting the horrors of the Spanish Civil War. “Guernica” is now on exhibit in Spain and may never return to the U.S. in my lifetime.
After the museum visits, we were allowed to roam around New York unescorted for about an hour, with the provision that we return to the bus on time. A privilege that would never be granted to a bunch of 15-year-olds today! I made a beeline for a bookstore, where I purchased a paperback copy of Erica Jong’s seminal feminist novel, “Fear of Flying,” one hundred pages of which I consumed avidly on the ride home to Wood River Junction.
By my junior year, these cultural experiences and the instruction of some fine English and social studies teachers had exposed me to a wide range of writers and thinkers. Thus it was that I wrote two book reports in Gloria Rogers’s English class: one on that old filth-pot, Henry Miller, and another on “Sexual Politics” by Kate Millett.
Mrs. Rogers never said “you can’t read that” or “that’s too adult for you.” She trusted me to make up my own mind about Miller and Millett, which I did.
Now imagine these experiences today. I can just hear parents complaining about “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” a play about homosexuality, sexual repression and family conflict. They might object to “Guernica” as being too traumatic for their children’s eyes. Even “Sounder,” about Black sharecroppers in the rural South, would be anathema to the critical race hysterics.
And “Fear of Flying”? Surely that bawdy novel would be considered “pornography.”
Not every book I read in high school was high literature. But what I did learn at Chariho was to read and think critically. That should be the purpose of education.
Unfortunately, some adults want to curate students’ educational experiences so that they only read about people who share their parents’ values or culture. This is short-sighted indeed and if followed would result in narrow-minded adults who know too little about the real world.
Betty J. Cotter
Shannock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.