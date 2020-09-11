I am so glad I bought The Westerly Sun’s Labor Day edition.
Two pieces especially caught my attention. First, I agree wholeheartedly with Sally Lawlor’s sentiment regarding development of Winnapaug Golf Course. It’s a beautiful open area and in the past it was a great golf course for all to enjoy. Development at the risk of maintaining such a great spot would be a crying shame.
In addition, I was happy to read about the Narragansett Bay coyote study, led by scientist Numi Mitchell. It’s refreshing to know that there are professionals who study the habits and behavior of the coyote, to prove that most of the “coyote problem” is actually a “human problem” of ignorance.
Wanda Butler
Westerly
