I want to express my support for Sheila Andrew for Charlestown Town Council. Sheila’s career at the University of Connecticut has focused on keeping farmers economically viable and sustainable. She has developed management practices and technologies that have helped dairy farmers weather the storms of fluctuating milk prices and is particularly happy to see that many of the farms she advised have continued with the younger generation. Her experience with the many ways that farming strengthens rural character and economy while contributing to a sense of community would be a big asset on our Town Council.
Sheila is also concerned and knowledgeable about water quality. Here too she would make an important contribution to the policy decisions of the Town Council of our town, where all homes and businesses rely on the continued safety of our ground water for drinking and the quality our fresh and salt water resources for recreation and tourism. We are fortunate to have Sheila running for office. She will listen to the concerns of all our citizens and will devote the time and has the necessary skills to make a great town councilor. I urge you to vote for her in the upcoming elections.
Virginia Lee
Charlestown
The writer is president of the Charlestown Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.