A Richmond resident wrote a long letter of complaint about me which appeared in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 1 (“‘Gang of 3’ is putting Richmond in bad spots,” by Cheryl Latos). I wish to clarify one of the items discussed.
When an opening occurred for a School Committee position, I realized there was a conflict between the Chariho Act and the Richmond Charter. I asked for and received a written legal opinion from the Richmond solicitor. She said that if the matter were to go to court, she believed the court would say that the Chariho Act took precedence. The Chariho Act states that the Town Council can choose the replacement for a School Committee seat when one occurs between elections. Based on that opinion, I nominated the best candidate for the job.
Finances are a major issue for the Chariho school system. Clay Johnson has superior expertise in financial analysis due to his MBA and his employment background. I also wanted someone who had openly committed to protecting young children from being sexualized in school.
As it turned out, Judge Goldberg from the Supreme Court saw the law in the same way as our solicitor. She said we were “well within the law ….” However, the Rhode Island Supreme Court decided otherwise, and the Richmond Charter took precedence.
The devil did not make me do it, as the writer on Aug. 1 indicated. My concern for the Richmond taxpayers and for the children in the Chariho school system made me do it.
Helen Sheehan
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Richmond Town Council.
