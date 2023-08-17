It’s past time for Richmond Town Council member Helen Sheehan to disabuse herself of the notion that former Chariho School Committee member Clay Johnson was the Messiah who would save the Chariho School District from alleged financial and moral woes. Johnson, who was wrongfully appointed to a vacancy on the committee by Republican councilors Sheehan, Trimmer and Colasante, was removed from the CSC following a 4-1 decision by the Rhode Island Supreme Court when it granted Jessica Purcell a seat on the committee.
Sheehan wrote two letters to the Westerly Sun (“Sheehan: Concern for taxpayers behind her vote,” Aug. 7; “Having Johnson on Chariho SC saved money,” Aug. 14) following the court decision, defending her support of Johnson. She claims that Johnson “has superior expertise in financial analysis due to his MBA and his employment background.” She appears to dismiss the fact that School Committee issues and decisions, financial or otherwise, do not rest on one person’s shoulders, but are shared among the 12 elected or appointed members with input from the director of finance, the superintendent, and members of the community. Johnson is not the sole possessor of financial expertise.
Extremely concerning is Sheehan’s repeated accusation that children are being “sexualized” in school, and that she appointed Johnson because “I … wanted someone who had openly committed to protecting young children from being sexualized in school.” What on earth does she mean by “being sexualized”? Her frequent references to her undefined belief that something unsavory is going on in the schools is a dangerous unfounded allegation that borders on libel and slander. Without knowing exactly what she means by using that term, I would still venture to say that every member of the Chariho staff and School Committee is committed to protecting children from sexual predation and would follow the strict reporting laws that are in place and that must be followed even on suspicion of abuse of any kind.
Sheehan, Trimmer and Colasante fell for the baseless fearmongering of “grooming” and “critical race theory” in the public schools that ultra-right Gaspee Project Chair Johnson spreads. The Chariho School District is indeed fortunate that Jess Purcell, a woman of intelligence and integrity, is finally in her rightful seat on the Chariho School Committee. Here’s to a successful school year ahead, Chariho schools!
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
