Noting our mountain laurel is particularly beautiful at the moment, we decided to walk the Moraine Preserve. It is an absolutely gorgeous experience right here just off Route 1. Laurel have an artistic, architectural quality while being human scale, bringing the blossoms up close. Truly breathtaking at every turn of the trail. It is at it’s peak this week, so don’t wait. Make sure to bring the kids, the precious fairy garden feel is bound to inspire imaginations.
And to think, not so many years ago, 200 condos were proposed for the 82 acres. Thank goodness we have an elected Planning Commission responsive to the electors and not a select few. And subdivision regulations in place that have made Charlestown a town which the Boston Globe sings praise.
Faith LaBossiere
Charlestown
