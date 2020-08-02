I have decided to vote again for our President Trump because he is a tough and strong leader (who should be!). The “Pres” has withstood continued attacks of hate, slander, criticisms and a failed impeachment attempt. The opposite party of Dems still refuses to accept the fact that the people’s majority elected him and will take extraordinary means to destroy his second term. How many presidential candidates could be strong enough to endure these attacks? Yes, Mr. Trump is not perfect ... who is? And he has made mistakes with words, judgments, decisions and dealings with foreign powers to be corrected, presumably. It has been a first term of checks and balances and without a doubt he has learned much in these trials to improve his leadership with all its unprecedented, major problems that we now suffer through. He appears, at least to some of us, to show improvement as our leader, first, as a Christian-minded man at the March for Life movement of our unbord aborted children this year, the first president to do so; his strong belief in a system of continued capitalism versus socialism, communism or “world order” ideologies, which would destroy us as a nation. He is striving to quell hatred with unity and peace with fairness to all races of our diverse population. He has implemented laws in action for fairness and justice for citizens to receive stimulus money to ease our burdens due to the devastating pandemic of illnesses, deaths and economic crises involved. There are numerous other reasons to consider our necessary and crucial votes five months from now.
Frankly I find it astounding this man wants to continue fighting and enduring another four years of torture from so many foes or enemies. What drives this president we now have to continue his quest to make our nation great again? Such determination and guts in a human being that I have experienced in my long life! Our future is at a decisive cross-roads, dear Americans. So do the right thing. Vote for the better candidate!
As for Joe Biden, he is too weak in age, health of mind and body and in leadership to be our next president (which has nothing to do with the party he represents). He would rely on others surrounding him with help and advice. We would not be as strong as a nation, guaranteed. Think about it and vote “no sale.” Let him peacefully retire with Bernie Sanders in Vermont country watching sunsets.
Lorraine Seely
Westerly
