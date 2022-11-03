Now more than ever, it is vitally important that when the citizens of Hopkinton head to the polls, they support candidates who are truly open to listening to their constituents. Sharon Davis is running for re-election to the Hopkinton Town Council and she is one of those candidates.
When Sharon ran in 2018, and again in 2020, she pledged to bring the voices of residents to bear on issues that might come before her and the town. During her 4 years on the Town Council, the past 2 of which she has served as Council Vice President, she has shown that she is committed to good governance. She has been a watchdog of both the town and school budgets and she has supported careful, thoughtful and rational stewardship of the town’s Comprehensive Plan. She listens to her constituents while also considering different perspectives, weighing alternatives and potential outcomes. She is reasonable, approachable, and genuinely committed to governing well.
Sharon is a calm, principled voice and the town has benefited greatly from her participation on the Council. She has a proven record of listening to her constituents while supporting decisions that are in the best interests of the town. I hope Hopkinton voters will support Sharon Davis on Nov. 8. She definitely has my vote!
Tammy King Walsh
Ashaway
