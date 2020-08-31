It is vitally important that when the citizens of Hopkinton head to the polls on Nov. 3, they support candidates who share their values and are truly open to listening to their constituents. Sharon Davis is running for re-election to the Hopkinton Town Council and she is that candidate. When she ran in 2018 she pledged to bring the voices of residents to bear on issues that come before her and the town. She has consistently done that.
During her two years on the Town Council, she has shown that she is committed to careful, thoughtful and rational stewardship of the town’s Comprehensive Plan and has been a watchdog of both the town and school budgets. She listens to her constituents while also considering different perspectives, weighing alternatives and potential outcomes. She is reasonable, approachable, and genuinely committed to governing well. She is a calm, principled voice and the town will benefit greatly from her re-election to the Town Council. I will be supporting Sharon Davis on Nov. 3 and I hope you will, too!
Tammy Walsh
Ashaway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.