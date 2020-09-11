Good things do happen when you least expect. People reach out, offer help, send a note, call to say “how are you” ... all very uplifting in a difficult and scary time.
So in a related way, it is appropriate to comment on good news relative to Charlestown’s administration. Charlestown is a small community with a remarkably professional administration for a town its size. If you haven’t looked recently, you will be amazed and impressed.
Recently, when I needed to review our boundary line for a fence repair, I went to the town’s website. Did you know all this is available from the comfort of your home?
Town-redesigned website is user friendly only improving.
Land records from 1738 to present!
Land maps and assessor’s maps of the entire town.
Septic inspection data, type of system and when next inspection due.
COVID-19 information and guidelines.
Agendas and minutes of most public meetings in one place.
Elected volunteers on the Town Council and Planning Commission, plus contact information.
Connection for online payment of taxes.
Take heart. While we are in difficult times, our town hall staff is working to make life easier and safer. We are fortunate to live in a stable, well-managed community.
Faith LaBossiere
Charlestown
