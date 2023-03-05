As the season of spring awakens around us and the Chariho budget season continues, I often think of the term “process.”
As a verb, to process is to consider and think about something in order to better understand it.
As a noun, a process is a series of steps and actions taken to achieve a goal or desired outcome.
All current and future students will become familiar with the process of education and the many lessons designed to provide knowledge and encourage thought. But students of all ages cannot learn unless they are engaged in the process. It is through engagement and processing of information that we truly understand complex subjects and become empowered citizens.
As a parent of two young students, I am constantly inspired by my children’s enthusiastic and often hands-on approach to the learning process.
My position as a parent enables me to understand how budget cuts have an impact on my children and their classmates. Last year, the foreign language program in the elementary schools was cut when we were forced to level-fund. It is not fiscally responsible to level-fund a regional school district, especially not when it causes a direct impact on students and staff. Another consequence was this year’s increased funding gap that required further reductions. When combined with the realities of increases for special education, operating expenses, and inflation, it’s difficult to make cuts without risking additional negative consequences.
At the present moment, a few vacant positions have been cut from the budget. Although these positions for a custodian, special education provider, and TA are currently vacant, they still represent an unmet need within our schools. I will attend both meetings and share my concerns about the $70,000 reduction in the transportation category. Like many students in Chariho, my kids ride the bus. A reduction in this category could have a widespread impact on a large number of students, five days a week, twice a day.
I invite you to learn more about the ongoing Chariho budget process by attending the next two crucial meetings. One is the School Committee Public Budget Hearing on Tuesday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the Chariho Middle School auditorium. After a process of four budget workshops and two School Committee meetings across January and February, the current budget stands at a 1.45% increase across our three towns after factoring in adjustments and preliminary state aid.
After the public hearing, there is a School Committee meeting on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. in the Chariho High School library, where there will be additional revision, and subsequent adoption of the budget, before it is presented to voters for the all-day referendum on Tuesday, April 4.
Please find the time to engage in the process, and to process the information for yourself. Show up and listen. Speak out and share your story, concerns, values, and questions. The voices of the public on March 7 will influence the budget process on March 14, which will impact the budget that is presented to voters on April 4.
Jessica Purcell
Richmond
