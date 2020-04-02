I have seen people now start to throw their latex gloves in the parking lots at grocery stores. Why?
I cannot believe people who have common sense would do something like this. Some even just drop a mask and gloves in the carts when they are done using the cart. How would they feel if they were the next person to use that cart? Or if their child was the one having to pick up carts in the parking lot?
Come on people, a little common sense and being thoughtful of the next person using the cart goes a long way. Or are you in such a hurry you don’t think or care? Pick up your stuff and dispose of it the right way.
Tom Nall
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.