I am writing in response to the June 16 letter to the editor authored by Rachel Pierson (“Gender Queer’ letter helped reader see the light”), noting “an explanation of the science” to account for gender identity. While Ms. Pierson is correct that rarely (0.018%) people are born who have neither xx (girls) or xy chromosome (boys) genetic make-up, disorders of sex development do not at all explain transgenderism. XXY and XO individuals are not transgender or gay, or even properly described as having disorders of sex development because XXY individuals are in fact male as their sex chromosomes predict; XO are female as the absence of a Y chromosome would predict. While there are people who have differences in their sex chromosomes who are transgender, there are also people (in equal proportion) who do not have these differences and are transgender or exhibit same-sex sexual behavior.
Martin Bednar
North Stonington
