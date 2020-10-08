In response to Mr. Donovan’s recent letter to the editor, Mr. and Mrs. Scola DID attend a meeting of neighbors abutting Winnapaug Golf Course in the summer of 2019. I’m sure the 20 or so residents in attendance would be happy to take a lie-detector test. At said meeting, the very first words from Mr. Scola’s mouth were, “We are going to develop the course.”
I’m sorry Mr. Donovan, but your information is not accurate.
Ken Julian
Westerly
